Sat. — Sun., Sept. 4-5
■ Hildebrand annual threshing bee, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. at the Chimney Rock Ranch on Egert Road east of Dairy.
Tuesday, September 7
■ The town of Bonanza has rescheduled their Sept. meeting for Tues., Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Bonanza Town Hall, located at 2900 4th Ave., Bonanza, OR, 97623.
■ The Langell Valley Irrigation District will hold a Board of Directors’ meeting, Tues., Sept.7, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the district office, 9787 E. Langell Valley Rd. Bonanza, OR 97623. A conference line will be open for the public at 1-602-580-9622, Code: 1683616. Topic of discussion: Operations, RO&M’s, Malone Radial Gates, and Rules and Regulations Update.Executive Session: ORS 192.660(2)(h) [and/or] ORS 192.660 (2)(f).
Wednesday, September 8
■ Klamath County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will hold their regular monthly board meeting at 12 p.m. Due to State and Federal Covid-19 guidelines, monthly meetings will be held virtually until further notice. Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89495454877 Dial in:+1 253 215 8782 Meeting ID: 894 9545 4877.
Thursday, September 9
■ Klamath County Chamber of Commerce invites Chamber members and community leaders to join them at 9 a.m. at the corner of 5th and Main to re-create a historic photograph in celebration of the Chamber’s 100th anniversary. A photo from 1921 featuring the entire Klamath County Chamber membership on Main Street currently hangs in the Chamber office. Plan to meet a few minutes early at the corner of 5th and Main where photographers will capture this historic moment.
■ TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. 6th St. 8:30 a.m. weigh-in; 9:30 a.m. meeting. Contact Cheryl for information: 541-892-2044.
Tuesday, September 14
■ Free Audubon ZOOM presentation on conservation ranching to help save grassland birds, by Matt Allshouse, 7 p.m. Preregister at klamathaudubon.org by Sept. 13.
Wednesday, September 15
■ Scott River Valley and Shasta Valley Subbasins Groundwater Sustainability Plans open house and public listening session from 6-8 p.m. at Fort Jones Community Hall, 11960 East St., Fort Jones, CA. Attend in person or by ZOOM: https://stantec.zoom.us/j/96834426437.
Thursday, September 16
■ Butte Valley Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan open house and public listening session from 6-7:30 p.m. at Dorris City Hall, 307 S. Main St., Dorris, CA. Attend in person or by ZOOM: https://stantec.zoom.us/j/96187691350.
■ TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. 6th St. 8:30 a.m. weigh-in; 9:30 a.m. meeting. Contact Cheryl for information: 541-892-2044.