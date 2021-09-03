Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Upcoming: Klamath Basin events and activities 9-3-21
■ Hildebrand annual threshing bee, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. at the Chimney Rock Ranch on Egert Road east of Dairy.
Tuesday, September 7
■ The town of Bonanza has rescheduled their Sept. meeting for Tues., Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Bonanza Town Hall, located at 2900 4th Ave., Bonanza, OR, 97623.
Thursday, September 9
■ Klamath County Chamber of Commerce invites Chamber members and community leaders to join them at 9 a.m. at the corner of 5th and Main to re-create a historic photograph in celebration of the Chamber’s 100th anniversary. A photo from 1921 featuring the entire Klamath County Chamber membership on Main Street currently hangs in the Chamber office. Plan to meet a few minutes early at the corner of 5th and Main where photographers will capture this historic moment.
■ TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. 6th St. 8:30 a.m. weigh-in; 9:30 a.m. meeting. Contact Cheryl for information: 541-892-2044.
Wednesday, September 15
■ Scott River Valley and Shasta Valley Subbasins Groundwater Sustainability Plans open house and public listening session from 6-8 p.m. at Fort Jones Community Hall, 11960 East St., Fort Jones, CA. Attend in person or by ZOOM: https://stantec.zoom.us/j/96834426437.
Thursday, September 16
■ Butte Valley Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan open house and public listening session from 6-7:30 p.m. at Dorris City Hall, 307 S. Main St., Dorris, CA. Attend in person or by ZOOM: https://stantec.zoom.us/j/96187691350.