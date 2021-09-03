Sat. — Sun., Sept. 4-5

■ Hildebrand annual threshing bee, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. at the Chimney Rock Ranch on Egert Road east of Dairy.

Tuesday, September 7

■ The town of Bonanza has rescheduled their Sept. meeting for Tues., Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Bonanza Town Hall, located at 2900 4th Ave., Bonanza, OR, 97623.

Thursday, September 9

■ Klamath County Chamber of Commerce invites Chamber members and community leaders to join them at 9 a.m. at the corner of 5th and Main to re-create a historic photograph in celebration of the Chamber’s 100th anniversary. A photo from 1921 featuring the entire Klamath County Chamber membership on Main Street currently hangs in the Chamber office. Plan to meet a few minutes early at the corner of 5th and Main where photographers will capture this historic moment.

■ TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. 6th St. 8:30 a.m. weigh-in; 9:30 a.m. meeting. Contact Cheryl for information: 541-892-2044.

Wednesday, September 15

■ Scott River Valley and Shasta Valley Subbasins Groundwater Sustainability Plans open house and public listening session from 6-8 p.m. at Fort Jones Community Hall, 11960 East St., Fort Jones, CA. Attend in person or by ZOOM: https://stantec.zoom.us/j/96834426437.

Thursday, September 16

■ Butte Valley Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan open house and public listening session from 6-7:30 p.m. at Dorris City Hall, 307 S. Main St., Dorris, CA. Attend in person or by ZOOM: https://stantec.zoom.us/j/96187691350.

