Upcoming: Klamath Basin events and activities 8-31-21
■ Klamath Symphony Orchestra will offer a free summertime concert of classical and modern pop music at 5:30 p.m. at Moore Park. Bring lawn chairs and relax on the grass. Ice cream for all attendees.
Tuesday, August 31
■ The Southern Oregon Climate Action Now, Aug. 2021 monthly program, will discuss regional species of plants and animals that are threatened by our changing climate. Offered as a ZOOM program, the presentations will be held on Tues. Aug. 31 from 6–7 pm. The program is free, but the link to registration is on the Aug.31 listing at https://socan.eco/events/.
Thursday, September 2
■ TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. 6th St. 8:30 a.m. weigh-in; 9:30 a.m. meeting. Contact Cheryl for information: 541-892-2044.
Sat. - Sun., Sept. 4-5
■ Hildebrand annual threshing bee, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Chimney Rock Ranch on Egert Road east of Dairy.
Tuesday, September 7
■ The town of Bonanza has rescheduled their Sept. meeting for Tues., Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Bonanza Town Hall, located at 2900 4th Ave., Bonanza, OR, 97623.
Thursday, September 9
