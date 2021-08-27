Friday, August 27

■ Klamath Tribes 35th Annual Restoration Celebration, Chiloquin. See www.klamathtribes.org for full list of day-long events.

Saturday, August 28

■ Lake Ewauna Trail maintenance day from 9 — 11 a.m. Meet at Visitor’s Center, 205 Riverside. Bring gloves, water. Tools provided.

Sunday, August 29

■ Klamath Symphony Orchestra will offer a free summertime concert of classical and modern pop music at 5:30 p.m. at Moore Park. Bring lawn chairs and relax on the grass. Ice cream for all attendees.

Tuesday, August 31

■ The Southern Oregon Climate Action Now, Aug. 2021 monthly program, will discuss regional species of plants and animals that are threatened by our changing climate. Offered as a ZOOM program, the presentations will be held on Tues. Aug. 31 from 6–7 pm. The program is free, but the link to registration is on the Aug.31 listing at https://socan.eco/events/.

Thursday, September 2

■ TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. 6th St. 8:30 a.m. weigh-in; 9:30 a.m. meeting. Contact Cheryl for information: 541-892-2044.

Tuesday, September 7

■ The town of Bonanza has rescheduled their Sept. meeting for Tues., Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Bonanza Town Hall, located at 2900 4th Ave., Bonanza, OR, 97623.

Thursday, September 9

