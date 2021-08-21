Saturday, August 21
■ Klamath Pride event at Veteran's Park, 12 - 5 p.m., family friendly, games, booths, food, music and more.
Saturday-Sunday, August 21 & 22
■ 5th Annual Chris Brown Memorial Ride, Walk, and Run. Motorcycle Poker Run and 5k Walk/Run on Sat., Aug. 21. Sun., Aug. 2- On Time Pack and Ship hosts their second annual Show and Shine Car Show. Events held at Steen Sport Park, 4500 Foothills Blvd. Proceeds support Skylakes Cancer Cntr.
Wednesday, August 25 (and every 2nd & 4th Wednesday)
■ 11:30 a.m., Sojourners Pinochle Group meets for lunch and pinochle at Red Rooster, 3608 S. 6th St. All invited.
Thursday, August 26
■ TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. 6th St. 8:30 a.m. weigh-in; 9:30 a.m. meeting. Contact Cheryl for information: 541-892-2044.
Friday, August 27
■ Klamath Tribes 35th Annual Restoration Celebration, Chiloquin. See www.klamathtribes.org for full list of day-long events.
Tuesday, August 31
■ The Southern Oregon Climate Action Now, Aug. 2021 monthly program, will discuss regional species of plants and animals that are threatened by our changing climate. Offered as a ZOOM program, the presentations will be held on Tues. Aug. 31 from 6–7 pm. The program is free, but the link to registration is on the Aug.31 listing at https://socan.eco/events/.
Tuesday, September 7
■ The town of Bonanza has rescheduled their Sept. meeting for Tues., Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Bonanza Town Hall, located at 2900 4th Ave., Bonanza, OR, 97623.