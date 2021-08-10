Tuesday, August 10
■ 5:30 p.m. Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery District board meeting at 3200 E. Langell Valley Rd., Bonanza.
Wednesday, August 11
■ Klamath County Soil and Water Conservation District board of directors holds their regular monthly board meeting at 12 p.m. Due to state and federal Covid-19 guidelines, monthly meetings will be held virtually until further notice. Zoom Meeting Link: https://zoom.us/j/96979210466.
Wednesday, August 11 (and every 2nd & 4th Wednesday)
■11:30 a.m., Sojourners Pinochle Group meets for lunch and pinochle at Red Rooster, 3608 S. 6th St. All invited.
Thursday, August 12
■ TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. 6th St. 8:30 a.m. weigh-in; 9:30 a.m. meeting. Contact Cheryl for information: 541-892-2044.
Friday, August 13
■ 5 p.m., Moore Park Bike Skills Park Ribbon Cutting. KTA food truck, membership booth.
■ Lads of Leisure plays live Celtic music, 6-8 p.m. at The Falls Taphouse, 2215 Shallock Ave., Klamath Falls.
Saturday, August 14
■ 2 p.m., Brats, Brews & Blues festival. Klamath Yacht Club, 2700 Front St. Tickets $20 at Holiday Jewelry, Herald & News or klamathsunriserotary.org.
■ 8-9:30 a.m., Free pickleball 101 lessons at Steen Sports Park. Wear comfortable sports attire with tennis shoes that provide lateral movement support, bring water, your enthusiasm, and a friend to learn to play pickleball with you. Equipment provided. Contact kbpickleball@gmail.com for questions.
Saturday-Sunday, August 14 & 15
■ 9 a.m., Cascade Civil War Society hosts a Living History Weekend at Fort Klamath Military Post Museum on Highway 62, (the Crater Lake Highway) bringing to life the American past during the 1860s. Free admittance, donations accepted.
Wednesday, August 18
■ 7 p.m., Bonanza community meeting at Langell Valley Hall to discuss the proposed Oregon Dept. of Energy Bonanza Facility Project. Hall is located on the north side at the junction of Gale Road and E. Langell Valley Rd.
Thursday, August 19
Thursday, August 19
■ The Fremont-Winema Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) will meet from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. virtually over Zoom. Project proponents may present their proposals at the RAC meeting. Committee members will vote on project funding. Open to the public. Contact RAC coordinator Avery Kool at avery.kool@usda.gov or 541-219-0372 for information or to connect with the meeting.
Saturday-Sunday, August 21 & 22
■ 5th Annual Chris Brown Memorial Ride, Walk, and Run. Motorcycle Poker Run and 5k Walk/Run on Sat., Aug. 21. Sun., Aug. 2- On Time Pack and Ship will host their second annual Show and Shine Car Show. Events held at Steen Sport Park, 4500 Foothills Blvd. Proceeds support Skylakes Cancer Cntr.
Wednesday, August 25 (and every 2nd & 4th Wednesday)
Thursday, August 26
Tuesday, September 7
■ The town of Bonanza has rescheduled their Sept. meeting for Tues., Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Bonanza Town Hall, located at 2900 4th Ave., Bonanza, OR, 97623.