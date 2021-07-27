Wednesday, July 28
■ 4:15 p.m., Meeting of the Basin Transit Service Board of Directors in person and teleconference. The public may attend the meeting at District Conference Room,1130 Adams Street. For teleconference call 1-669-900-6833 ID No.: 940 0127 0230 Passcode: 429917.
Sunday, August 1
■ 6 p.m., Deaf chat will be held at Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse on the outside patio. 3535 Summer Lane.
Wednesday, August 4
■ 12-1 p.m., Southern Oregon Historical Society presents the Windows in Time lecture “Making History Together: The 75-year Story of the Southern Oregon Historical Society” via Zoom. Registration: jcls.libcal.com/calendar/jcls_event/WIT-Aug-2021.
Thursday, August 5
■ 8:30 a.m., TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S 6th St.
Friday-Sun., August 6,7,8
■ KUHS Class of 1970 & Class of 1971 celebrates their 50 year class reunions. August 6th — informal meetup at Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria 6-9 p.m. on the patio. August 7th — grand reunion at Running Y from 6:00 — 12:00 pm with dinner, no host bar, program, band & dancing. August 8th — KU Brunch & Farewell Tour of the newly renovated high school.
Saturday, August 7
■ 12 p.m., VFW veterans and auxiliary meeting to reinstate the charter. Inviting members to reinstate as well as new membership. 515 Klamath Ave.
Thursday, August 12
■ 8:30 a.m., TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S 6th St.
Friday, August 13
■ 5 p.m., Moore Park Bike Skills Park Ribbon Cutting. KTA food truck, membership booth.
Saturday, August 14
■ 2 p.m., Brats, Brews & Blues festival. Klamath Yacht Club, 2700 Front St. Tickets $20 at Holiday Jewelry, Herald & News or klamathsunriserotary.org.
Saturday-Sunday, August 14 & 15
■ 9 a.m., Cascade Civil War Society hosts a Living History Weekend at Fort Klamath Military Post Museum on Highway 62, (the Crater Lake Highway) bringing to life the American past during the 1860s. Free admittance, donations accepted.
Wednesday, August 18
■ 7 p.m., Bonanza community meeting at Langell Valley Hall to discuss the proposed Oregon Dept. of Energy Bonanza Facility Project. Hall is located on the north side at the junction of Gale Road and E. Langell Valley Road.