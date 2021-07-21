Saturday, July 24
■ 11 a.m., Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls grand re-opening. Come check out the new exhibit and a special visit from Pikachu! 711 E. Main St.
■ 4 p.m., Running Y Market Rogue spirit tasting on the market patio until 6 p.m. Great music and food accompanying. 5416 Running Y Rd.
Sunday, August 1
■ 6 p.m., Deaf chat will be held at Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse on the outside patio. 3535 Summer Lane.
Wednesday, August 4
■ 12-1 p.m.,
Southern Oregon Historical Society presents the Windows in Time lecture “Making History Together: The 75-year Story of the Southern Oregon Historical Society” via Zoom. Registration: jcls.libcal.com/calendar/jcls_event/WIT-Aug-2021.
Saturday, August 7
■ 12 p.m., VFW veterans and auxiliary meeting to reinstate the charter. Inviting members to reinstate as well as new membership. 515 Klamath Ave.
Saturday, August 14
■ 2 p.m., Brats, Brews & Blues festival. Klamath Yacht Club, 2700 Front St. Tickets $20 at Holiday Jewelry, Herald & News or klamathsunriserotary.org.
Saturday-Sunday, August 14 & 15
■ 9 a.m., Cascade Civil War Society hosts a Living History Weekend at Fort Klamath Military Post Museum on Highway 62, (the Crater Lake Highway.) bringing to life the American past during the 1860s. Free admittance, donations accepted.