The United Way of the Klamath Basin wrapped up its special COVID-19 fund drive on July 31 and immediately moved forward with its annual community campaign by setting a goal of $500,000 to support its 17 local agencies.
“These are very challenging times for all of us, and it’s important that we stay positive and support one another,” said Dennis Winn, United Way president and managing director at Klamath Energy, LLC. “We have a critical community campaign upon us as many of United Way’s 17 local participating agencies have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 and need our financial support.”
The campaign will not kick off with a luncheon, as in the past, but rather will officially start Sept. 9 with a special United Way publication in the Herald and News, in other local media, and on United Way’s web site and campaign video, said Winn.
Klamath Energy and Triad School have volunteered to be pacesetter and will report their contributions Sept. 9. Other workplace campaigns are also encouraged to run their employee campaigns early.
The 2020 United Way Community Campaign Chairman is Lauren Jespersen, Sky Lakes Medical Center Foundation director. Other key members of the campaign team include Amber Gomes & Jenine Stuedli, Heather Curtis, Don Boyd, Jean Phillips, Suzie Galloway, Todd Andres, Wayne Snoozy, Marcus Henderson, Dr. Stewart Decker, Sheri Hargrave, Juan Maldonado, 1st. Lt. Brandon McGraw, Christy David, Tom Hottman, and Kristin Sayles.
“This year’s campaign is historic not only because of COVID-19, but it also marks our 75th annual United Way Community Campaign,” said Jespersen. He said the annual United Way golf challenge will be replaced this fall with a Golfers United for Our Community campaign and a special one-day auction.
“For generations, our community has overcome many hardships (water shortages, high unemployment, hunger issues). We will get through this pandemic together. Our local United Way started a COVID-19 fund drive on March 30 and pledged the first $10,000 to help our local United Way agencies. On July 31, 100% of this fund was disbursed to ten United Way agencies who requested emergency assistance,” said Jespersen.
United Way agencies include Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, CASA for Children of Klamath County, Citizens for Safe Schools, Friends of the Children, Klamath –Lake Counties Food Bank, Foster Grandparents program, Integral Youth Services, Klamath Crisis Center (Marta’s House), Klamath Falls Gospel Mission, Lutheran Community Services, Klamath Hospice, Klamath KID Center, Senior Citizens’ Center, The Salvation Army, SPOKES Unlimited and the YMCA.
Contributions to the 75th annual United Way Community Campaign can be sent to United Way at 136 N. Third Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Contact United Way at 541-882-5558 for more information.