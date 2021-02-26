Nominations for the 28th annual Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year are due April 1 to the United Way of the Klamath Basin at 136 N. Third Street in Klamath Falls, according to a release.
“Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, a celebration luncheon will not be held this year, but every nominee will receive an award and be highlighted in a special Volunteer Appreciation tabloid published during national week on Friday, April 23 in the Herald and News,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director.
Nomination forms can be obtained by contacting the United Way at 541-882-5558, or can be downloaded from United Way’s home page at www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org.
According to officials, nomination forms can also be e-mailed or sent to you via U.S. postal service.
“A group of local media professionals from Wynne Broadcasting, Basin Mediactive, and the Herald and News will review and score each nomination up to 50 points based on leadership, commitment, impact and achievement,” said Marla Edge, United Way Volunteer Center director.
The categories for Volunteer of the Year include youth, adults, senior citizens, public safety/public service, and education. The 2020 volunteer of the year was Andrea Malakar, a senior at Henley High School for organizing the “Hunger: Not Impossible” student program.
National Volunteer Week will be held from April 18-24.