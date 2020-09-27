The United Way Community Campaign in Klamath County has raised 20% or $100,000 of its $500,000 goal, according to a news release.
Due to COVID-19, United Way has replaced its annual golf challenge with an online auction currently underway through Monday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. Twenty-five assorted items for men and women (golf, auto, jewelry, and much more) will be auctioned.
To participate in the auction visit www.32auctions.com/UWKB, or the United Way at www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org and click the 32auctions link on the home page.
For more information contact United Way at 541-882-5558. All proceeds benefit United Way’s 17 local social service agencies. Contributions can be sent to United Way of the Klamath Basin, 136 N. Third St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601.