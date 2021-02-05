United Way of the Klamath Basin officials will announce its 2020 Community Campaign final results on Feb. 12 in its annual report, according to a press release.
The report will be published in the Herald and News.
“It most certainly is not too late to make a contribution and it could very well mean the difference between successfully making our $500,000 campaign goal our falling a little short,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director.
“Contributions will benefit 17 local health and human care organizations, and 98 cents of every dollar stays in Klamath County to benefit thousands of local citizens,” said Lauren Jespersen, campaign chairman.
For more information contact United Way at 541-882-5558, or visit its web page at www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org.