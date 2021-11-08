United Way officials announced that $184,000 — or 37 percent — of its $501,000 Community Campaign goal has been raised thus far, according to a news release.
“We have a long way to go to reach our goal, but we’re making every effort to reach out to our loyal donors and hopefully encourage new contributors," said Amber Gomes, United Way campaign chair. "Every gift, large or small, is important and will be very much appreciated."
The final results of the campaign are expected to be announced in late January 2022, and it’s never too late to give.
“I want to assure our local citizens and businesses that for every dollar donated to our local United Way, 98.5 percent stays local to help financially support 16 local health and human care organizations,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director.
Like United Way, those 16 agencies are transparent, accountable, and do an excellent job of helping our fellow citizens, said Cabral.
Contributions for non-itemizers are tax-deductible up to $300 annually, according to Cabral.
Contributions can be sent to United Way of the Klamath Basin at 136 N. Third Street Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
United Way supported agencies include Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, YMCA, CASA, Crisis Center/Marta’s House, Lutheran Community Services, Foster Grandparents program, Klamath/Lake Counties Food Bank, Klamath Hospice, Senior Citizens’ Center, SPOKES Unlimited, Friends of the Children, Citizens for Safe Schools, Integral Youth Services, The Salvation Army and the Klamath KID Center.