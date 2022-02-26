The United Way of the Klamath Basin is recruiting a minimum of 10 more volunteers to help allocate funds raised in its annual community campaign among its 15 member agencies and the 32 program services they provide according to a release.
“We currently have 15 volunteers and would like a minimum of 10 more. The process takes about 10 hours beginning on March 30 and ending May 10,” said Sheri Hargrave, fund distribution chairperson.
United Way agencies complete a 14 page application every year as well as provide a copy of their annual audit and federal tax return in order to receive funds. United Way volunteers are divided into six teams with each team charged to visit two or three of the agencies seeking funds. “It’s a very educational and rewarding opportunity to learn about what these 15 local United Way agencies do year-round to improve the quality of life in our community,” said Hargrave. “We permit six students each year from college and/or high school to participate in the process, and we’ve had some outstanding students each year,” added Hargrave.
“Guard we must the donor’s trust has been our local United Way’s philosophy since our beginning in 1945, said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director. We encourage all donors interested in helping to decide how best to invest their United Way contributions to help our fellow citizens in need to get involved. Now is the time,” added Cabral. The orientation meeting for volunteers will be held on March 30th from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Mabel Henzel Pavillion Health Education Center at 2200 El Dorado Avenue. The process concludes at a May 10th meeting from 3-4:30 p.m.
As part of the process, volunteers will visit two or three of the agencies seeking funds, meet those in charge, and learn how the United Way funds will be used to better serve people in need. According to a release, volunteers will make a consensus recommendation for the United Way board of directors on how best to allocate United Way funds.
Volunteers participating in the process so far include team leaders: Phil Hull, Klamath County Fire District #1; Juan Maldonado, Klamath Falls Toyota; Ruth Olsen, Ross Ragland Theater; Teresa Miles, Umpqua Bank; Don McDonnell and Mandi Clark with the Oregon Institute of Technology.
Other participants recruited thus far include Timothy Estores, Gerard Collins, Melody Smith, Wayne Cochran, Randy Windham, Dave Arnold, Kent Berry and Tracey Lehman.
For more information, or to receive a volunteer registration form, please contact Leroy Cabral at United Way at 882-5558. Registration forms can be sent to you via email or by U.S. postal service.
“On behalf of the entire United Way family of volunteers, donors, our financially supported agencies, and all who have been helped by these agencies, we wish again to thank everyone who contributed to our successful 2021 community campaign,” said Hargrave.