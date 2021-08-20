Amber Gomes, Umpqua Bank Vice President, Community Manager, is chairing the 76th annual United Way Community Campaign that officially gets underway Sept. 7, according to a news release.
“Our campaign team and the United Way board has set a goal of $501,000, representing a 1% increase over last year’s reported results,” said Gomes.
“We are planning to hold a campaign kick-off luncheon at the Waffle Hut by invitation only for our United Way volunteers, donors, and our member agency representatives to launch this important community campaign while also striving to help keep our citizens safe from COVID,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director. Reservations will be required and the cost is $15 per person.
Cabral said the organization will sall continue to follow Oregon State Health Department regulations regarding COVID for in-door gatherings with all attendees being required to wear facial coverings.
"It is our intent to have a community-wide celebration luncheon for all supporters in early November to report our campaign progress and recognize employers, volunteers and donors for outstanding achievement,” said Cabral.
The Herald and News will publish a special United Way tabloid on Sept. 17 to report on the campaign and feature the many program services provided by United Way’s 16 participating agencies.
“As more people return to their workforce and our schools prepare for in-person learning, these are encouraging signs of progress for our community and its citizens.” said Lauren Jespersen, United Way president. “Your volunteer and financial support is very much appreciated.”
The United Way campaign volunteer leadership team includes Jenine Stuedli and Juan Maldonado, associate campaign chairpersons; John Rayl, agriculture; Hannah Heaton, commercial division; Eric Rose, major firms; Brienne Humphrey, corporate gifts; Daneen Dail, small business; John & Ann Novak, special gifts; Jeff Bullock, public employees; Todd Andres, community golf challenge; Mel & Renée Ferguson, leadership giving KEY Club; Sheri Hargrave, pacesetter and cultivation; and 1st Lt. Brandon McGraw, loaned executive recruitment.
Workplaces interested in leading the way in the campaign can join the Senior Citizens’ Center and Marta’s House by conducting their United Way campaign this month and reporting their results at the Sept. 7th luncheon.
The 21st annual United Way golf challenge will be held at Shield Crest Golf Course on Sat., Sept. 11. Pacific Power is the premier sponsor, and corporate sponsors include Klamath Energy, LLC; Umpqua Bank; Carter-Jones Collections Service; Collins Products LLC; Sky Lakes Medical Center; Pelican Tractor; and eXp realty.
A raffle of approximately $4,000 in prizes will be conducted. The cost is $75 per person which includes golf, cart, breakfast and lunch, raffle tickets, and commemorative golf balls. The field is limited to the first 100 golfers. Reservations are required.
The United Way Loaned Executive Management Development program training will be held Sept. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The training meeting is required for all participants who will volunteer between 15 and 20 hours during the 9-week campaign.
The United Way of the Klamath Basin supports the following 16 local health and human care social service agencies: Boy Scouts, CASA for Children of Klamath County, Citizens for Safe Schools, Klamath & Lake Counties Food Bank, Foster Grandparents program, Friends of the Children of Klamath County, Girl Scouts, Integral Youth Services, Klamath Crisis Center/Marta’s House, Lutheran Community Services, Klamath Hospice, Klamath KID Center, Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center, The Salvation Army, SPOKES, Unlimited, and the YMCA.
Contributions can be sent to United Way of the Klamath Basin, 136 N. Third Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. “Nearly 99 cents of every dollar donated to our local United Way stays local,” says Gomes. We thank you for your loyal support.”
For more information contact the United Way at 541-882-5558, or visit its website at www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org.