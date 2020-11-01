United Way officials have announced that $150,000, approximately 30% of its $500,000 community campaign goal, has been raised thus far with final results to be announced in January, according to a news release.
Spirit awards will be presented to companies with employee campaigns that achieved a minimum 5% increase in donations this year compared to past years. Qualifying companies so far include Great Basin Insurance, Basin Mediactive, Lithia Dodge, and Lithia Toyota.
“We have a long way to go, but are encouraged by early results,” said Lauren Jespersen, United Way campaign chairman.
The United Way of the Klamath Basin is celebrating its 75th annual community campaign this year.
United Way supported agencies include Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, YMCA, American Red Cross, CASA, Crisis Center/Marta’s House, Lutheran Community Services, Foster Grandparents program, Klamath/Lake Counties Food Bank, Klamath Hospice, Senior Citizens’ Center, SPOKES Unlimited, Friends of the Children, Citizens for Safe Schools, Integral Youth Services, Klamath Falls Gospel Mission, and the Klamath KID Center.
“Every gift large or small is critical to our overall success, and now more than ever Klamath Basin citizens are counting on United Way and its 17 local social service agencies for assistance,” added Jespersen, Sky Lakes Medical Center foundation director.
Contributions can be sent to United Way of the Klamath Basin, 136 N. Third St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
For more information contact United Way at 5451-882-5558, or visit www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org.