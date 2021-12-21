United Way officials on Tuesday announced that the organization has raised $409,700 — or 82% — of its $501,000 Community Campaign goal as 2021 comes to a close.
“This is crunch time for all nonprofit organizations and institutions trying to raise funds for their program services. It’s an especially critical time for our local United Way because the health and welfare of thousands of local citizens young and elderly will directly be impacted by the success of our campaign,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director.
The United Way of the Klamath Basin Community Campaign supports 16 local social service agencies that together provide services to an estimated 20,000 local people.
“We’re hopefully awaiting more contributions from several workplace campaigns, and many retirees and families are in the process of finalizing their year-end charitable contributions. The final results of our campaign are expected to be announced at our annual meeting on Jan. 25, 2022 at a public luncheon at the Waffle Hut, so it’s not too late to give,” said Cabral.
“Our United Way welcomes gifts of stock, insurance or IRA benefits. Large or small, every gift to our local United Way is appreciated and important. Please be assured, that 98.5 cents of every dollar donated to our United Way stays right here in Klamath County to support these vital organizations,” said Lauren Jespersen, United Way board president.
Local organizations supported by United Way include Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, CASA, Klamath Food Bank, Foster Grandparents program, Crisis Center/Marta’s House, Lutheran Community Services, Klamath Hospice, KID Center, Senior Citizens’ Center, The Salvation Army, SPOKES Unlimited, Friends of the Children, Citizens for Safe Schools, Integral Youth Services, and the YMCA.
Contributions can be sent to United Way of the Klamath Basin at 136 N. Third Street in Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Our tax ID number is 93-0441766. For more information contact United Way at 541-882-5558, or visit its web site at www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org.