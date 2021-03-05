Since the onset of the pandemic, Blue Zones Project and the city of Klamath Falls have continued to make progress in efforts toward building an ADA-accessible destination playground in Moore Park.
United Evangelical Free Church was an early supporter of the project. Pastor Troy Rife continued to reach out throughout the pandemic and seek ways that his congregation could support the playground. In February, the church donated $4,500 to sponsor equipment for the playground.
In October 2019, elementary students were asked to draw and describe their dream playground. Based on the students’ input and drawings, a schematic design was created and unveiled.
A focus of this project will be to create a playground that is accessible to all, with rubber surfaces for people who use wheelchairs and structures that are ADA-friendly.
Artistic elements that showcase the culture and history of Klamath Basin will be incorporated into the design, with features such as a lava cave labyrinth, a Klamath tule hut and an F-15 jet. The 20,000-square-foot playground will replace the current play equipment located next to the tennis courts in Moore Park.
To get involved in the project, community members are invited to register, donate, or follow the progress on Facebook. Questions may be directed to bluezonesproject@healthyklamath.org.