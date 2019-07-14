Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Klamath County was chosen for the O. Eugene Pickett Award for 2019 by the national Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA).
It is given annually to a small congregation that made an outstanding contribution to the growth of Unitarian Universalism. A $600 grant accompanied a certificate of merit.
A celebration was held on Sunday, June 23, during the summer picnic of the fellowship at Wiard Park.
“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the national association. Our membership has doubled in the last two years and we have somehow been able to incorporate and keep up with our growth. We have a wonderfully diverse and vibrant congregation,” said Anya Kawka, outgoing chairman of the board of directors, locally.