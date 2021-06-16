Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

After the absence of fun and festivities due to COVID in 2020, the annual Tulelake Shindig Street Fair & Bazaar will return in 2021.

The events will be at Otis Roper Park in Tulelake on Saturday, August 14 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. It will include live music, vendors, food trucks, informational booths and more, according to organizers.

Funds raised from the event will help Tulelake High School students attend vocational and two-year colleges.

For more information, contact Lydia Gil on Facebook or email love@cot.net.

