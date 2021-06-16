After the absence of fun and festivities due to COVID in 2020, the annual Tulelake Shindig Street Fair & Bazaar will return in 2021.
The events will be at Otis Roper Park in Tulelake on Saturday, August 14 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. It will include live music, vendors, food trucks, informational booths and more, according to organizers.
Funds raised from the event will help Tulelake High School students attend vocational and two-year colleges.
For more information, contact Lydia Gil on Facebook or email love@cot.net.