On behalf of the Tulelake Shindig Street Fair & Bazaar and the SHINDIG Scholarship, I, Lydia Gil, would like to thank the following people, organizations and businesses that have donated and contributed to the SHINDIG Scholarship this year (2020). Cassandra Driscoll (Scentsy Rep), Duncan Family Farms, Donnie, Jennifer and Virginia Simon, Mr. Tim Bowen, and all the students of Tulelake High School. This SHINDIG Scholarship would not and could not be happening without all of you. Again, thank you.

