On behalf of the Tulelake Shindig Street Fair & Bazaar and the SHINDIG Scholarship, I, Lydia Gil, would like to thank the following people, organizations and businesses that have donated and contributed to the SHINDIG Scholarship this year (2020). Cassandra Driscoll (Scentsy Rep), Duncan Family Farms, Donnie, Jennifer and Virginia Simon, Mr. Tim Bowen, and all the students of Tulelake High School. This SHINDIG Scholarship would not and could not be happening without all of you. Again, thank you.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Don't have an account?
Become a member today for $10.00/month and get your news any way you want it!Subscribe
Trending
Video
MaxRead Businesses
Trending now
Articles
- Body found near business in Klamath Falls
- Hogback headache: Foothills Christian Fellowship seeks solution to parking lot, trail use
- Woman dies in early morning crash at Boy Scouts of America building
- Klamath County announces first COVID-19 death
- Gambler 500 returns to north Klamath County
- Masks to be required throughout Oregon starting Wednesday
- Brown launches face-covering enforcement statewide for businesses
- Group celebrates Klamath's first Pride event
- Easy travel option to Portland soon available from Klamath Falls
- Klamath Falls-raised filmmaker joins Klamath Film for online meet
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.