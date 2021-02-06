Lance Corporal Hayden Staub of Tulelake graduated from Marine boot camp as “Company Honorman” at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego on Jan. 28.
Son of Brad and Dori Staub, Hayden attended Tulelake High School and transferred to Hosanna Christian Academy, class of 2017, and was active in basketball, baseball and football. He attended George Fox University where he competed in football and played as a cornerback.
Persevering effort and standout performance earned Staub the title of “Company Honorman,” the highest accomplishment for a Marine to achieve while undergoing recruit training.
One interesting challenge Staub overcame during recruit training was shooting a rifle with his opposite hand. During basic training recruits are required to shoot right-handed. In Hayden’s case, being a left-handed shooter, that presented a difficulty. Despite the obstacle, Staub earned the third-highest shooting score in Bravo Company.
After graduation Staub will continue onto School of Infantry training in Camp Pendleton, California in dreams of becoming a reconnaissance Marine.