Tulelake, CA – In lieu of the 69th Annual Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair, the Fair Board and Staff, the Tulelake Rotary Club and dedicated community members came together to host a successful Youth Livestock Evaluation and Auction Sept. 12-13.
This year’s evaluation and auction allowed 4-H, FFA and independent market exhibitors to show and sell their livestock projects in-person while allowing community members the opportunity to participate in this important, time-honored tradition. The evaluation and auction was approved by county and state health officials.
A total of 74 livestock projects were each sold to the highest bidder. A multitude of purchasing and price support options, including a live-stream auction provided by DV Auctions, allowed buyers and spectators to participate in-person and from afar.
In spite of challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, an unstable water year and a difficult economic environment, the contributions made by our communities exceeded the 2019 auction total by over $30,000.