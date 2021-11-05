Tulelake Elementary Honor Roll Tim Trainor Tim Trainor Author email Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now! Superintendent's Honor Roll/GPA of 4.0 and above3rd grade: Priscila Loza4th grade: Nicole Jaime Alcala, Ava Labus 5th grade: Miguel Castaneda, Xander Garcia, Mayte Hernandez, Laynie Thomas, Tyler Williams, Federico Chavez6th grade: Max Hickman, Mia LabusPrincipal's Honor Roll/GPA of 3.5 to 3.993rd Grade: Jennifer Ibarra Delgado, Yaneli Paez-Castellanos, Daniel Delgado Hernandez, Adriano Rubio, Adrian Alcala, Anai Garcia, Genevieve Williams, Alexia Garcia, Paris Mendoza-Guillen, Lyneth Perez Hernandez4th Grade: Jose Alcala-Loza, Denise Hernandez-Cisneros, Jiayi Liu, Yurem Mojica-Mora, Elijah Ayala Perez, Esteban Martinez Gutierrez, Isabella Cordoba-Zuniga, Addison Van Zant 5th Grade: Victor Garcia Cerrillo, Athan Perez, Aliya Maestas, Isaac Reyes, Layla Worch, Shania Garcia Hernandez, Santiago Martinez Penaloza, Naomi Alcala-Gonzalez, Azeneth Flores-Perez, Giovanni Garcia-Garcia, Axel Hernandez, Angel Soto6th Grade: Dominic Alcala Garcia, Alexander Garcia AlcalaHonor Roll/GPA of 3.0 to 3.493rd Grade: Caileigh Nicholson, Izayah Pena, Kimberly Aguilar Maldonado, Josiah Carroll, Xavi Chavolla, Dezirey, Garcia Hernandez, Dominick Salazar-Zuniga, Gage Sutton, Reagan Asbury, Virginia Garcia Cerrillo, Uriel Garcia, Evan Flores Cardenas, Amelia Hickman, Yuridia Ibarra Tovar4th Grade: Gianny Aguilar, Jacob Valdovinos, Camila Zuniga, Daniel Carroll, Lily Hooker, Gracie Scott, David Asbury, Sergio Haro-Alonso, itzel Reyes, Clayton Scott5th Grade: David Duran Perez, Valeria Garcia, Eduardo Garcia Cisneros, Kimberly Garcia-Mendoza, Delneira Mojica Perez, Shantal Beas, Natalie Matias Montano, Daniela Reyes-Flores, Jonathan Martinez, Dylan Presho, Jaxson Alarcon, Juan Carlos Alvarado Gonzalez, Alberto Cardenas Gomez, Isabella Olson6th Grade: Baylee Hall, Airos Matteson, Yaritza Silva-Garcia, Izmael Perez, Kaleo Lawhorn, Kimberly Vasquez Chavolla 