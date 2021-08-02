Storage rooms, corner closets and staff workspaces at the Baldwin Hotel Museum will be the subject of a special tour to be offered at 11 a.m. on Sat., Aug. 7.
Cost for the hour-long guided tour is $10 per person, with a $1 discount for students, seniors and military.
“Some parts of the 116-year-old Baldwin building are more presentable than others, but it’s all interesting,” said Todd Kepple, director of the Klamath County Museums. “This is the one time of year that we let the public see parts of the building that are usually off limits on regular tours.”
Numerous pieces of spare antique furniture are stacked in one room that usually remains closed. Other rooms hold vintage garments, hats and accessories that remain in storage most of the time.
The Baldwin building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, and became a public museum in 1978. The museum, located at 31 Main Street, is open for regular tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday during the summer.
For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at (541) 882-1000.