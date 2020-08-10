Storage rooms, corner closets and staff workspaces normally off limits to public view at the Baldwin Hotel Museum will be the subject of a special tour to be offered Saturday, Aug. 15.
Those interested in taking the tour must contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000 to reserve a time and arrange payment.
Cost for the hour-long docent-led tour is $10 per person, with a $1 discount for students, seniors and military.
“Many of the antiques and artifacts inside the Baldwin don’t usually get seen by anyone but museum staff,” said Mary Nobel, museum aide at the Baldwin. “Every once in a while we like to let the public have a peek at some of the materials that are locked away in storage.”
One room at the Baldwin stores several pieces of furniture that have not been used since the museum opened in 1978. Two other rooms hold garments, hats and accessories from earlier generations.
The Baldwin building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973 – four years before it ceased operation as a hotel. Many of the fixtures in the building are original from when it opened in 1906.
The Baldwin Hotel Museum at 31 Main Street is open for regular tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday during the summer.
For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at (541) 882-1000.