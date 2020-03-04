Now, I know what you’re thinking – I’m going to tell you that you are heir to some great aunt or uncle’s fortune or that your name is on a list with a state somewhere and they have been trying to find you to give you a bunch of money. Well, not exactly. I suppose that could happen, but most likely not.
And, no, I don’t mean going and digging up a hidden treasure on some beach or backyard. There are plenty of everyday ways to find money that normally you wouldn’t see unless you are specifically looking for it. Here are my 3 “R’s” for hidden money.
Reuse
Take stock in what you already own and see how the things you have can be reused for different purposes. Maybe that jar of pickles you just finished can now become a planter for a flower with a ribbon tied around the neck – that way you have saved money from going out and buying a fancy pot. Make sure to use every drop of the product before you are done with it and have to replace it with a new one.
Use what you have before you buy more of the same – it only takes up room to store extra. Now, having said that, you can stock a little ahead when there is a great sale or you might have a coupon – that’s saving extra money. Remember, coupons aren’t just pieces of paper or are on your phone digitally – they represent money that you save when you purchase an item that the coupon is good for.
Retain
Take time to care for your equipment at home, like your vacuum, so it will last a long time – if you don’t, it can become an expensive item to replace as are probably a lot of items in your home. If you don’t want to shell out your hard earned cash to buy an item you need, then try exchanging or borrowing an item that works better for you. You may not retain what you originally owned; you may have found something more appropriate or useful for what you need. There is nothing wrong with a little friendship that helps each other save some money.
Chances are you’ve had some of your furniture a while – check below the cushions for coins that might have dropped out of pockets. Check your old purses or a pocket in a jacket for extra cash you might have left behind. Don’t forget to turn in you recyclable bottles and cans for ten cent bottle refund each – the amount you accumulate can add up, especially if you use it at a store that will give you an extra twenty percent to use your bottle refund at their store.
Re-sell
Hidden money might relate to saving money or getting a great sale or discount on the item or items you are needing or wanting to buy. Hidden money can also be a way of discovering how you can make money on things you had no idea would bring you money. Have a garage sale or yard sale to get rid of all the extra stuff you have laying around and no longer use or need. You’ll be amazed how your old item becomes someone else’s treasure and they actually want to pay you money for it! If you don’t have the time to organize a day or two garage sale, then put your items for sale online.
Or, better yet, list them in the want ads in the Herald and News or the Nickel. Their ads don’t cost much, especially if you group several of your items together or have a more expensive item to sell. But before you sell something, be sure to know its true value so you can rightfully get the amount you are owed for it. It may be a valuable antique to someone when it’s just an old piece of junk to you.
Or maybe you bought something at the store that doesn’t fit or look or work right in your home but it still has the price tag on it, then take it back to the store for a refund. Most stores will accept items with the original receipt as long as the item hasn’t been used or broken or isn’t food. Or give your items away to a charitable organization – a win, win for your both.
Sometimes the real value to something isn’t its monetary value. Sometimes what’s more important is its sentimental value. It can be emotionally and memorably priceless to you and your family. Something that has been in your family for generations and will continue for generations to come can be the silliest little thing to someone else. So, maybe there are some items you reuse over and over, will retain them forever, and won’t ever want to resell.