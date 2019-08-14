Superfood Salad
1 cup Kale, your choice, de-stemmed and chopped
1 cup fresh spinach, chopped
1 cup Broccoli, chopped
1 cup Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced
1 cups Red cabbage, thinly sliced
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup golden raisins
1/2 cup pepitas (pumpkin seeds)
1/2 cup slivered almonds
Dressing:
1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup maple syrup
1 TBSP. Dijon mustard
2 tsp. poppy seeds
1 tsp. salt
1. Prep your veggies and combine them with your dried fruit, nuts and seeds.
2. Create your dressing combining all ingredients in bowl and whisking well. Add to veggies and mix well.