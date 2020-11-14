Klamath Basin citizens are resilient, caring and generous. Fires, floods, droughts, high unemployment, and numerous social problems (drugs, alcohol abuse, child abuse, domestic violence, and hunger) have challenged generations of our local families. Today, our community and our nation are being challenged by COVID-19.
Its impact on schools, our daily activities, health care providers, and our workforce is unprecedented. Our local United Way this Spring along with several corporate foundations and individuals raised and distributed nearly $58,000 to help support 10 United Way agencies most financially impacted by this crisis.
On Sept. 9, our local United Way kicked off its 75th annual Community Campaign to raise $500,000 that would benefit 17 vital local social service agencies. These agencies support our Klamath way of life by providing a wide variety of services such as child care, youth mentoring programs, meals and transportation for seniors, a 24/7 emergency help line, shelter, rent, utility assistance, programs for people with disabilities, hospice care, scouting and so much more.
One day, hopefully soon, by working together we will overcome this COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than ever, I believe we all need to support our institutions, schools, and local charities that provide the daily services our local citizens so much depend upon.
On behalf of our local United Way board of directors, our campaign volunteers, and our 17 supported agencies, I want to thank you for donating what you can to help us help our fellow citizens in need. So far, we’ve raised about 50% of our $500,000 goal. We have a long way to go and need your help. Please join me by sending a contribution today to United Way of the Klamath Basin at 136 N. Third Street Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Be assured, our local United Way is accountable, and 98 cents of every dollar donated stays in Klamath County. For more information contact United Way at 541-882-5558, or visit www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org.
Our United Way supported agencies include Boy Scouts, CASA for Children of Klamath County, Citizens for Safe Schools, Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, Foster Grandparents program, Friends of the Children, Girl Scouts, Klamath Crisis Center/Marta’s House, Klamath Falls Gospel Mission, Integral youth Services, Lutheran Community Services, Klamath Hospice, Klamath KID Center, Senior Citizens’ Center, The Salvation Army, SPOKES Unlimited, and the YMCA.