I want everyone to know how interested, caring and awesome the following people have been to me.
When my domestic well went dry, I was beyond myself. I got on the phone, on the internet, and emailed every department and agency I could think of. I got answers but it was mainly, “sorry about that” or “you’re not the only one” or “there is no answer.”
Brad Kirby (TID district manager) and all the members of the Tulelake Irrigation Board and Assemblywoman Megan Dahle came to my rescue. It seemed like they were the only ones that showed interest and cared.
I want to thank Kirby, Marc Staunton, the board members of Tulelake Irrigation District, Assemblywoman Dahle and Glen Gordon for all the effort they put in for me and my very small herd of livestock to have water.
After communicating with both Kirby and Assemblywoman Dahle by phone and email, I attended a TID board meeting on July 12 and expressed my anguish and concern about not having any water. On July 15 I not only received an email from Assemblywoman Dahle, but I also received a phone call from Kirby. Both stated that I would be getting water.
On July 13 Marc Staunton and his helper came and put water in my pool so my livestock could have water. On July 16 a large water tank was delivered to my home. On July 19 Staunton sent Sergio to my house to fill the tank.
It is hard to be 74 years old with limited mobility to have negative things happen in your life. But it is wonderful to know that there are people that care. Maybe that is why I make Tulelake my home. Tulelake cares. You know the old saying, “When things get tough, the tough get going?” This is Tulelake and it is Tulelake Irrigation District.
Lydia Gil
Tulelake