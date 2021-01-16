The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 12 would like to thank the following for participating in our annual drawing and dessert auction:
Abby’s Pizza, Bi-Mart, Black Bear Diner, Dick Howard’s Meat, Double C, Epicenter, Lee’s Automotive, Les Schwab, Main Street Jewelers, Sammy’s Parlor, Sherm’s, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Dutch Bro’s, Thai Orchid, Starvin Marvins, Fisher Nicholson Reality, Give some Sugar.
We want to send a special thanks out to the Epicenter who let us use their facility, Sammy’s Parlor, for selling tickets for our drawing.
We want to place a special shout out to Fisher Nicholson Realty, Realtor Stacy Ellingson, Give Me Some Sugar, Starvin Marvins, and Black Bear Diner for being sponsors for our first ever dessert auction. Your generous support means the world to us and the Veterans we help.
DAV Chapter 12 serves our local veterans with free assistance with VA Benefit applications, free transportation to and from VA medical appointments, assisting veterans with food boxes, and some very limited financial assistance.
If you need assistance, please call our office at 541-884-9125. Messages are checked once per week due to COVID, if you need benefit assistance please call 541-591-2114.
Again we want to say a very sincere thank you for your continued support.
Brigitte Marker
Adjutant/Treasurer/ Service Officer
DAV Chapter 12