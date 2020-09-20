Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

On Tuesday, September 15 I lost my hearing aid when I left Papa Murphy’s on 6th Street.

I did not realize the loss until I prepared for bed. I then remembered that as I got on my adult tricycle I heard a slight noise. The next morning I called the pizzeria and asked Ryan Williett to go outside and try to find the hearing aid. He found it, so I picked it up and tried to offer a reward, which he refused.

This letter is to let your readers know about his fine actions.

Clarence Semonious

Klamath Falls

