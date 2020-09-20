On Tuesday, September 15 I lost my hearing aid when I left Papa Murphy’s on 6th Street.
I did not realize the loss until I prepared for bed. I then remembered that as I got on my adult tricycle I heard a slight noise. The next morning I called the pizzeria and asked Ryan Williett to go outside and try to find the hearing aid. He found it, so I picked it up and tried to offer a reward, which he refused.
This letter is to let your readers know about his fine actions.
Clarence Semonious
Klamath Falls