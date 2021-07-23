The weekend of July 9-11 the Lost River Bluegrass Festival took place in Merrill.
I have never seen an outpouring of community involvement such as I saw for this event. From the Lost River football team setting up and tearing down afterward to the Running Raiders basketball team serving pie and ice cream to the two dozen volunteers, from all four communities, manning the entrance gates and security we can't thank you enough.
With your help, we have turned this festival into a destination point. Thank you to the city of Merrill, the Merrill Park board and the many sponsors that have found this festival to be a worthy cause. I can't name everyone that needs to be thanked, but rest assured we appreciate all you do for our community and are owed our gratitude. Thank you so much.
Gregory Matthews
Lost River Bluegrass Festival