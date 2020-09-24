This is just a quick note of thanks and appreciation to my employer Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Throughout my 23 years of employment here I have seen on many occasions gestures of appreciation from Sky Lakes to the employees. Pandemic or just a normal time, Sky Lakes Administration acknowledges and thanks all of the employees in small and large ways. During this pandemic which has been hard on everyone, some more so than others, I cannot say enough wonderful things about how Sky Lakes looked out for the employees finding ways to keep people working which I am personally very grateful for.
There are hardships that go along with hard times and unfortunately hard decisions had to be made by administration and perhaps not everyone will agree with me but I could not find a better place to work. I love and enjoy my job and thank you Sky Lakes for the opportunity twenty three years ago to come and work for you.
Sabrina Higgins
Sky Lakes Vascular Lab
Klamath Falls