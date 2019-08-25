Eldeen Anderson Fisher will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 31, in Merrill City Hall at 301 E. 2nd St.)
There will be a potluck in her honor from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All family, friends and co-workers are invited to attend the celebration and wish her another 10-plus years. She has requested no gifts.
She was born in Alturas, Calif., in 1929. She spent her seventh, eighth and ninth school years with her father and attended Henley schools. During that time, she met the boy who would later be her husband.
In 1947, she married John B. Fisher in Klamath Falls and most of the next 61 years were spent in the Klamath Falls area, raising their children Anna, John and Lila, who all graduated from Henley High School.
Eldeen spent 17 years at Henley as an assistant and then the head cook. She was well known for her cinnamon rolls. She retired and spent the next 15 years traveling, fishing and hunting. She’s still an avid fisherman, loves to maintain her yard, and visiting with her children, four grandchildren, three greati-grandchildren, and her friends.