OSU Klamath County Extension recently recognized Katie Swanson for her outstanding contributions to local farm to school efforts during an event at her Sweet Union Farm.
Swanson has partnered with OSU Klamath Extension Service’s Farm to School and Nutrition Education Program for over four years. She has furthered the mission of farm to school by visiting local school cafeterias, hosting farm field trips, providing fresh produce for events and connecting schools to other growers in the region.
The award was presented during the “Crunch at Once” event Oct. 28, a community wide event that included Klamath county school district, community members and Klamath County Extension staff.
Patty Case, professor at Oregon State University program manager for Farm to School program, said “Katie is passionate about feeding our community and demonstrates that every day by not only growing food but sharing her farm and expertise with youth, families and other growers.”