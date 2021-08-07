Streets division crews will be performing work in Klamath Falls Aug. 9-13 from 2:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following locations:
Asphalt crew will be performing asphalt dig outs and paving:
- Aug. 9 – 900 block of N. 9th St. and the end of Coli St.
- Aug. 10 – 400 block of Roosevelt St.
- Aug. 11 - S. 11th St. between Walnut Ave. and Oak Ave.
- Aug. 12 - 600 block of Conger Ave., 1200 block of Crescent Ave., N. 7th St. between Pine St. and Main St. along with the intersection of Lincoln St. and North 10th St.
Paint Crew will be applying thermo plastic arrows, skips and painting:
- Aug. 10-12 - Intersection of Washburn Way and S. 6th St. from 2:30 a.m. - 7 a.m. and N. 11th St. to Oregon Ave. from 7:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Aug. 13 - Oregon Ave. and Biehn St. from 4:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sign maintenance and sweeping will be performed Aug. 9-13 throughout the City as needed. Detours and signage will be in place where needed.
Streets staff thanks our citizens in advance for proceeding with caution in areas where crews are working. Work may be delayed or canceled due to weather, equipment break-down or unexpected emergencies.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call the City Public Works Dept. at (541) 883-5363.