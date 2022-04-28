State money sought for new waterslide at city's geothermal pool

The city of Klamath Falls is looking to secure state money to help replace the popular but aging waterslide at Ella Redkey Pool.
The slide replacement is part of a package of improvements at the city complex on Main Street. The waterslide at the pool is 19 years old and needs replaced, according to city staff.
“The current slide is beyond the normal life expectancy, due to the cumulative corrosive effects of multiple winters exposed to the harsh climate of the Klamath Basin and the wear and tear of years of use,” according to city documents that part of state grant application to help fund the new slide.
The cost to replace the slide is $141,840, according to Brielle George, community activities supervisor for Klamath Falls. George said the cost includes “removal of the existing slide, new equipment, installation, and permitting.”
The new slide is part of larger improvement program and capital campaign for the Redkey Pool complex. The city is also raising funds to renovate the pool’s locker rooms, install new and improved Americans with Disabilities Act walkways and create a new plaza area.
"The goal of the Ella Redkey Pool staff is to raise $150,000 through fundraising events, grants, individual donations, and local business. The city is matching the $150,000 for three projects, however, due to the rising cost of supplies, the total cost of all three projects will likely exceed $300,000," said Kristina Mainwaring, public information officer for the city.
The Klamath City Council is being asked to approve proceeding with a grant application to help fund the new slide project at its May 2 meeting.
City staff want to apply for a $75,000 from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. If the state grant money is allocated, the city would have to chip in 40% of the award — or as much as $30,000 if the full grant amount is awarded.
The city pool already has $30,000 allocated to the waterslide project and another $35,800 has been raised from local groups to help with the cost of the slide and other planned renovations. The project has also lined up a $10,000 county tourism grant, according to city documents.
The outdoor pool relies on geothermal heating and is able to function year around. The city complex opened in 1953.