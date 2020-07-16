The Sprague River Fire Department received a COUNTRY Financial Operation donation of $2,000.
Country Financial representative Cora Christ recently donated the funds needed for the department to purchase a new pump, which costs close to $2,000.
Sprague River Fire Department is a volunteer-run fire department and depends on community fundraising and support. With COVID-19 affecting fundraising events, donations such as the Operation Helping Heroes grant help fund the purchase of much needed equipment.
“This generous donation helped us replace an essential piece of equipment,” said Captain Brandon Friend. “Three days after we received the pump and got it up and running, there was a two-acre fire. If it was not for the pump, the fire could have jumped the road and burned down two to three structures. Then recently, this pump helped us put out a nine-acre brush fire. This donation is making a huge, immediate impact and we are grateful.”