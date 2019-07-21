■ Seneca Kness of Bonanza was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Central Oregon Community College in Bend. To make the list, she had a grade point average of at least 3.60.
n Kenzie Brown of Klamath Falls, and Hannah Ramsey of Lakeview were named to the Dean’s List at Pacific University in Forest Grove for the 2019 spring semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a term grade-point average 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded hours.
n Emry Wells of Bonanza recently graduated from Pacific University with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science.