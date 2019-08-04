Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Kaleb Builta and Samuel Whitlatch of Klamath Falls graduated summa cum laude and Cami Carder of Silver Lake graduated cum laude from Eastern Oregon University.

Builta and Carder, along with Michael Daniel and Tonia Miller of Klamath Falls, were also named to the dean’s list for the spring term. To make the list, each at a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

Builta gained a bachelor’s degree in physical activity and health and Whitlatch and Carder bachelor’s degrees in business administration.

Other graduates from Klamath Falls were Nathan Sky Zoon with a master’s degree in teaching and Lisa Dykstra with a bachelor’s degree in integrative study.

Two other graduates were Tracy Lynn Cerri of Malin with a master’s degree in teaching and Michael Cooney of Lakeview with a bachelor’s degree in physical activity and health.

