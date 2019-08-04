Kaleb Builta and Samuel Whitlatch of Klamath Falls graduated summa cum laude and Cami Carder of Silver Lake graduated cum laude from Eastern Oregon University.
Builta and Carder, along with Michael Daniel and Tonia Miller of Klamath Falls, were also named to the dean’s list for the spring term. To make the list, each at a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
Builta gained a bachelor’s degree in physical activity and health and Whitlatch and Carder bachelor’s degrees in business administration.
Other graduates from Klamath Falls were Nathan Sky Zoon with a master’s degree in teaching and Lisa Dykstra with a bachelor’s degree in integrative study.
Two other graduates were Tracy Lynn Cerri of Malin with a master’s degree in teaching and Michael Cooney of Lakeview with a bachelor’s degree in physical activity and health.