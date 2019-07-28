Oregon Institute of Technology student Jamie Evers was named a recipient of the Oregon Seed Association Scholarship Committee’s Memorial Scholarship Award.
Since 1969, the Oregon Seed Association has awarded over $235,000 to local students. The Memorial Scholarship Award was established to honor the memory of leaders in the seed industry and to recognize their commitment and service to the organization.
Evers is pursuing a biology-health sciences degree with minors in literature and technical communication. She plans to continue her education after OIT with a master’s degree in science and a doctorate in chiropractic medicine with an emphasis on animal care.
She is also a volunteer at the Klamath Falls Animal Shelter.