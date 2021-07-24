Southern Oregon Historical Society member Alice Mullaly will present the Windows in Time lecture “Making History Together: The 75-year Story of the Southern Oregon Historical Society” on Wednesday, August 4 from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom.
Learn about the most popular exhibit ever in the valley, a family that likely did more to preserve Southern Oregon history than any other, and what a modern neighborhood in transition can learn from where it has been.
The lecture is free and on Zoom. Registration is required at jcls.libcal.com/calendar/jcls_event/WIT-Aug-2021.