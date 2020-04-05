Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
United Way donation

The Sons of Norway Roald Lodge board member Laile Griffith presents a $500 check to United Way executive director Leroy Cabral.

 Submitted photo

The Sons of Norway Roald Lodge board member Laile Griffith presented a $500 check to United Way of the Klamath Basin for the first gift to the 2020 United Way Community Campaign which kicks off in September, according to a news release. The Sons of Norway conducts various fund raisers such as the annual Lefse sales, Quota Club Christmas bazaar and the breakfast at Applebee’s event. The funds help support youth scholarships and various organizations such as the United Way.

