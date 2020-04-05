The Sons of Norway Roald Lodge board member Laile Griffith presented a $500 check to United Way of the Klamath Basin for the first gift to the 2020 United Way Community Campaign which kicks off in September, according to a news release. The Sons of Norway conducts various fund raisers such as the annual Lefse sales, Quota Club Christmas bazaar and the breakfast at Applebee’s event. The funds help support youth scholarships and various organizations such as the United Way.
