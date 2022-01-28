Solid Ground Equine-Assisted Activities & Therapy Center received a $58, 254 grant from the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs.
Grant funding will support the growth of Solid Ground’s Veterans Program, which provides free equine therapeutic and wellness services to Klamath County area veterans.
Solid Ground’s Veterans Program was launched in 2019 as a pilot, serving a total of 12 area veterans — many of whom still visit Solid Ground on a weekly basis for services or to volunteer their time. Solid Ground will expand the program to be able to serve more veterans.
Program components include 12-weeks of equine-assisted learning, therapeutic riding, and mentorship services, for both male and female veterans. The program will be offered free of charge and will be coordinated by two-area veterans who are active volunteers at Solid Ground. The intent is to grow a program built by veterans, to specifically serve our area veterans.
Shelley Trumbly, Solid Ground executive director, said that the organization “offers veterans an alternative solution for approaching their physical and mental scars — a solution that does not include prescription medications, or traditional psychotherapy — but rather the use of horses to their overall wellness.”
If you are a veteran located in the Klamath Falls area and interested in participating, email info@solidgroundkf.org or call (541) 539-6303 for more information.