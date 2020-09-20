Two primary care physicians joined the Sky Lakes Medical Center family this month.
Maria Johnson, MD, and Priscilla Villarreal, MD, both Family Medicine physicians, are now seeing patients at Sky Lakes Primary Care Clinic.
Dr. Johnson completed her Family Medicine residency at Siouxland Medical Education Foundation in Sioux City, Iowa, and practiced in the Emergency Department at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City.
Dr. Villarreal completed her Family Medicine residency at University of Arkansas Medical Sciences after earning her medical degree from University of Monterey School of Medicine. Most recently, she practiced at Kaiser Permanente Mt. Talbert Urgent Care in Clackamas.
Anther Family Medicine physician, Danny Tudor, MD, joined the Sky Lakes clinic earlier this summer.
Dr. Tudor completed his Family Medicine Residency at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, last October following his internship at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine Chattanooga Graduate Medical Education in 2017.
Sky Lakes Primary Care Clinic is located in the Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center on the medical center campus.