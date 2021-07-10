The Oregon Emergency Nurses Association of Southern Oregon named Aaron Arntz, an emergency department nurse at Sky Lakes, its first-ever emergency nurse of the year.
Arntz has been charge nurse in the department for 25 years and is a 12-year volunteer with the “Operation Prom Night Injury Prevention Program.” He has experience as a flight nurse, is a volunteer firefighter and EMS provider for Klamath County Fire District No. 4.
His nomination was submitted by Sky Lakes physicians, nurse peers, and fire district officials.
“Aaron’s years of experience and expertise are unsurpassed,” his nomination read. “He is committed to providing professional, compassionate care while focusing best practice standards and positive patient outcomes. Aaron is recognized by his peers as a knowledge expert, mentor and leader who is always willing to educate and assist his coworkers.”
Stacey Holmes trauma program manager at Sky Lakes, noted Artntz’s reliability.
“No matter what we have going on, he is always willing to be the first one available and the last one to leave any difficult situation,” she said.