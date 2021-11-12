Ski and snow swap set for Dec. 4 Tim Trainor Tim Trainor Author email Nov 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Klamath Basin Sports is holding its annual Ski and Snow Swap Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.From Nov. 23 to Dec. 3, bring old/used snow gear for a chance to turn it into cash or store credit. Then come back on Dec. 4, for a great way to kick of the winter season. All social distancing guidelines will be followed. The swap will be located at 316 S. 6th in Klamath Falls. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ski Snow Swap Guideline Store Credit Cash Gear Sport Tim Trainor Author email Follow Tim Trainor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Tweets by HeraldandNews Trending Klamath Falls motorcyclist dies in Sunday crash Serial carjacker gets three years for vehicle, related thefts New Lava Beds-Tule Lake superintendent to face challenges Christmas lights set to shine at Kit Carson Park Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Aggie Sports Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Video featured Veterans Day Flyover Nov 11, 2021 The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field flew over Veteran’s Park in honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, 2021. 1:36 Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Amari Rodgers' struggles against the Chiefs Updated Nov 11, 2021 Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Amari Rodgers' struggles against the Chiefs 1:36Updated Nov 11, 2021 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' loss to the Chiefs Updated 9 hrs ago Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' loss to the Chiefs 1:29Updated 9 hrs ago 0:50 Watch now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur takes blame for offense’s poor performance in loss to Chiefs Updated 9 hrs ago Watch now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur takes blame for offense’s poor performance in loss to Chiefs 0:50Updated 9 hrs ago 0:59 Would Aaron Rodgers have changed the outcome against the Chiefs? Updated 9 hrs ago Would Aaron Rodgers have changed the outcome against the Chiefs? 0:59Updated 9 hrs ago 1:26 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Cardinals Updated Nov 7, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Cardinals 1:26Updated Nov 7, 2021 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington Updated Nov 4, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington 1:29Updated Nov 4, 2021 MaxRead Businesses Klamath-Spine-Rehab Premier Care Dental EcoSolar and Electric Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman charged with homicide after infant daughter dies of fentanyl overdoseKlamath Falls motorcyclist dies in Sunday crashSerial carjacker gets three years for vehicle, related theftsFormer motel set to reopen as transitional housingNew Lava Beds-Tule Lake superintendent to face challengesChristmas lights set to shine at Kit Carson ParkThe grand canyon of the Klamath RiverMazama advances after blanking North EugeneCity parks board asks for input on possibly renaming Kit Carson ParkLooking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Should Oregon continue to transition in and out of Daylight Saving Time each year? You voted: Yes, keep it as is. No, remain on standard time year-round No, remain on daylight saving time year-round Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives