Klamath Basin Sports is holding its annual Ski and Snow Swap Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From Nov. 23 to Dec. 3, bring old/used snow gear for a chance to turn it into cash or store credit. Then come back on Dec. 4, for a great way to kick of the winter season.

All social distancing guidelines will be followed. The swap will be located at 316 S. 6th in Klamath Falls.

