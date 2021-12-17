Sisters Trail Alliance wins National Wild and Scenic River Award Dec 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Members of the youth crew help the award-winning Sisters Trail Alliance. Volunteer crews work on trails near Sisters. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Members of the Sisters Trail Alliance won this year’s National Wild and Scenic Award for Outstanding Wild and Scenic River Stewardship.The award is one of four national awards for Wild and Scenic River Management. The Sisters Trails Alliance is a nonprofit organization that they plans, build and maintains multi-user, non-motorized trails in and around Sisters. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags National Forest Sisters Trail Alliance Sport Hydrography Building Industry Work Deschutes Ceremony Award Trail District Wild Scenic River Award Management Stewardship Tweets by HeraldandNews Trending Love’s opens Klamath Falls location Klamath Falls man sentenced to nearly 40 years for sexually abusing minors Meat department on strike at Klamath Falls Fred Meyer Some unionized Klamath County employees vote to authorize strike Parks board, public in favor of renaming Kit Carson Park Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Aggie Sports Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Video Snow is no match for city snow plow Dec 15, 2021 Joe Pridemore, the city of Klamath Falls streets and equipment supervisor, plows part of Pacific Terrace on Dec. 15, 2021. 1:27 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Bears Updated Dec 14, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Bears 1:27Updated Dec 14, 2021 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Rams Updated Dec 12, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Rams 1:29Updated Dec 12, 2021 41:20 Watch now: Packers players discuss victory over Rams Updated Dec 13, 2021 Watch now: Packers players discuss victory over Rams 41:20Updated Dec 13, 2021 Nov. 23 Klamath County Commissioners meeting: Boyd resignation Nov 23, 2021 Nov. 23 Klamath County Commissioners meeting: Boyd resignation Nov 23, 2021 0:14 featured Veterans Day Flyover Nov 11, 2021 featured Veterans Day Flyover 0:14 Nov 11, 2021 0:11 Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 0:11 Oct 25, 2021 MaxRead Businesses Klamath-Spine-Rehab Premier Care Dental EcoSolar and Electric Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLove’s opens Klamath Falls locationKlamath Falls man sentenced to nearly 40 years for sexually abusing minorsMeat department on strike at Klamath Falls Fred MeyerSome unionized Klamath County employees vote to authorize strikeParks board, public in favor of renaming Kit Carson ParkKlamath Tribes name first police chiefChiloquin man committed to state hospital after shooting at policeOne farm, many benefits: How ag land can be part of basin water solutionEmergency Airlift acquires new helicopterCrews work to keep Klamath roads clear Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Will your holiday spending habits change this year? You voted: Prices are up, I'll spend more Times are tough, I'll spend less Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives