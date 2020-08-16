Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Louise and Robert Kinnan

 Photo provided

Robert and Louise Kinnan wed on August 30, 1950.

In 1953-54 they made Klamath Falls their home, where they raised their family and operated Robert Kinnan Garage until retirement.

They’ve been blessed with their family, friends and neighbors.

